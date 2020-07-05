Teen boy among 4 killed in Englewood shooting that injured 4 others: police

article

Three children were among eight people shot Saturday, four of them fatally, in Englewood on the South Side.

They were at a large gathering in the street about 11:35 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street when four males walked up and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

A 14-year-old boy was hit in the back and pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

Three other male victims were pronounced dead, two at the scene and one at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Their ages were not immediately known.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatalities.

An 11-year-old boy with a graze wound to the ankle and a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen were both taken to Comer in fair condition, police said.

A 35-year-old man shot in the hip, leg, arm and wrist was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 29-year-old man shot in the foot was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

The suspects fled after the shooting and no one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Less than two hours later, eight other people were shot in Lawndale on the West Side.