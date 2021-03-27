Teen boy caught in crossfire of East Garfield Park shootout

article

A 17-year-old bystander was wounded by a stray bullet Saturday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The boy was walking about 4:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street when someone in a vehicle drove by and fired shots at a nearby group of people, Chicago police said. Someone in the group returned fire, and the boy was caught in the crossfire, taking a bullet to the chest.

He was brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Police said the boy was not the intended target of the shooting.

Area Four detectives are investigating.