A teenage boy was grazed in a shooting Friday after an argument in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

The boy, 16, got into an argument with a person he knew about 8:05 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Tripp Avenue, Chicago police said. The person pulled out a gun and opened fire, grazing the boy on the shoulder.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.