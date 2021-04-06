Teen boy killed, man wounded in South Shore shooting: police

A teenage boy was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday in South Shore, according to police.

Someone in a vehicle pulled up and fired shots at the pair about 2:10 p.m. as they stood outside in the 7800 block of South Escanaba Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy, 16, was struck in the back and head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm but refused medical attention, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the boy.

Area Two detectives are investigating.