Teen boy missing from Bronzeville

Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Bronzeville on the South Side.

Kaylan Lay was last seen July 30 in the 4600 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

He is described as a 5-foot-2, 138-pound boy with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He may be in the area near the 3800 blocks of south Michigan or Indiana avenues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.