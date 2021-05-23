Teen boy shot, 12-year-old girl cut by broken glass in Rogers Park shooting

A teenage boy was shot and a 12-year-old girl was hurt by glass when gunfire erupted Saturday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

They were in the front yard of a home about 9:05 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Touhy Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was listed in good condition, police said. The girl suffered cuts to her arm from broken glass and was taken to the same hospital.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.