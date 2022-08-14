Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale

A teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.

The boy said he did not have any belongings on him and the other male shot him in the leg and fled the scene, police said.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.