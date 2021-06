A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Burnside on the South Side.

He was standing outside about 6:47 p.m. near the intersection of Lyon and Evans avenues when someone opened fire, striking him in the leg, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.