Teen boys critically wounded in drive-by shooting in Back of the Yards

Two teenage boys were critically wounded in a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday evening.

About 6:07 p.m., a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were standing near the front of a home in the 4800 block of South Winchester Avenue when a vehicle approached, according to a preliminary report from Chicago police.

Someone inside the vehicle pulled out a handgun and began firing at the boys before fleeing the area.

The 15-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to Comer's Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The 17-year-old sustained wounds to the arm and armpit area and was also taken to Comer's in critical condition.

No one is currently in custody and area detectives are still investigating.