Teen charged after allegedly shooting 17-year-old girl on West Side

A 16-year-old boy was charged after allegedly shooting a young girl in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Wednesday.

Police say the incident occurred in the 4900 block of West Rice Street. The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was injured.

The offender was arrested on Thursday in North Lawndale. He was scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Friday.

The boy was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery with discharging a firearm.

No additional information was made available at this time.