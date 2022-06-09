Teen charged after Chicago's former top cop shot with paintball gun
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly shooting a paintball gun at a former Chicago police superintendent on the South Side.
Police say the teen has been charged with a felony count of aggravated battery on a person older than 60.
The incident happened last month in the Chatham neighborhood.
It was around 6:30 p.m. on a Sunday when former top cop 78-year-old Terry Hillard was shot in the chest with a paintball gun. The dramatic incident was captured on surveillance video.
Hillard issued a statement after the attack, saying he was not seriously hurt but reminded everyone to stay vigilant.