Expand / Collapse search

Teen charged after Chicago's former top cop shot with paintball gun

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chatham
FOX 32 Chicago

Teen charged in Chicago paintball attack on former top cop

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly shooting a paintball gun at a former Chicago police superintendent on the South Side.

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly shooting a paintball gun at a former Chicago police superintendent on the South Side.

Police say the teen has been charged with a felony count of aggravated battery on a person older than 60.

The incident happened last month in the Chatham neighborhood.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

It was around 6:30 p.m. on a Sunday when former top cop 78-year-old Terry Hillard was shot in the chest with a paintball gun. The dramatic incident was captured on surveillance video.

Hillard issued a statement after the attack, saying he was not seriously hurt but reminded everyone to stay vigilant.