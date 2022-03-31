Teen charged in attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in an attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side.

Police said the boy participated in the attempt to rob a car from a 57-year-old man in the 4100 block of west Arthington Street – Lawndale – on Nov. 5, 2021.

He was arrested on Tuesday by the vehicular hijacking task force, and charged with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.