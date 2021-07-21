Teen charged in ride-share carjacking in West Town: police

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a ride-share driver in the West Town neighborhood in February.

Chicago police say the boy, armed with a handgun, approached a vehicle and took it from a 59-year-old ride-share driver by force on Feb. 21 in the 2300 block of West Maypole Avenue.

The juvenile has been charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking with an aggravated firearm and one felony count of armed robbery on Tuesday, according to police.

He was arrested on Tuesday at about 10 p.m. in 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

He is due in court Wednesday.