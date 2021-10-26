Teen charged in separate carjackings, kidnapping on South Side

An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges in connection with two separate carjackings, one of which included a kidnapping, in September on the South Side.

The teen, who was not identified because he was 17 at the time of the incidents, was arrested Monday.

Police identified him as one of the people who carjacked, kidnapped and robbed a 22-year-old man on Sept. 5 in the 10500 block of South Oglesby Avenue.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was also charged in connection with another carjacking and armed robbery of a 50-year-old man that happened a day later in the 9900 block of South Winston Avenue, police said.

The 18-year-old faces a total of six felony charges including armed vehicular hijacking, kidnapping by force and armed robbery.

Advertisement

He is due in juvenile court Tuesday.