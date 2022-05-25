Teen charged in shooting death of 15-year-old boy in Brainerd

A teen is facing charges in the October fatal shooting a 15-year-old boy in the Brainerd neighborhood.

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified because he is a minor, was accused of shooting the boy in the head on Oct. 14 inside a home in the 9300 block of South Wallace Street, police said.

He was arrested Monday in Lansing. Two weapons were recovered during his arrest, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The teenager was charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Advertisement

He is due in juvenile court Wednesday.