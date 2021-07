A 17-year-old was charged in connection with a carjacking in May in the Uptown neighborhood.

The teen allegedly took a 41-year-old man’s car by force on May 19 in the 1300 block of West Argyle Street, Chicago police said.

They were arrested Thursday at 11:20 a.m. in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood and charged with one felony count of carjacking, police said.

There is no additional information.