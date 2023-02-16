Teen charged in West Garfield Park shooting

A 17-year-old was charged in a shooting last August in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The teen was identified by police as the suspect who shot and seriously wounded a 34-year-old man around 6:48 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Madison Street, according to officials.

The teen was arrested Wednesday in Woodridge, police said.

He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

The teen is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.