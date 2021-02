A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking in December in Woodlawn.

On Dec. 15, the teen allegedly took a 64-year-old woman’s vehicle by force about 11:15 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, police said.

The teen is due in juvenile court Wednesday.