Teen charged in pair of Chicago armed robberies
CHICAGO - A teen was arrested this week in connection with robbing two people earlier this year in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said.
What we know:
The suspect, who was a juvenile at the time of the incident, was taken into custody Thursday morning by members of the Area One Vehicular Hijacking Team in Bridgeview, according to a Chicago Police Department news release. Authorities said he was arrested around 10:15 a.m. in Bridgeview.
He has been charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.
Police said the charges stem from a Feb. 6 incident in the 5200 block of South Greenwood Avenue, where the suspect and at least one other individual allegedly robbed a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman at gunpoint.
The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court for a detention hearing on July 18.
No further information was immediately released.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.