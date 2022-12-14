Teen charged with attempted murder, multiple other felonies after Far South Side armed robbery

A 14-year-old is facing charges for multiple felonies after he allegedly shot two other teens during an armed robbery at a home on the Far South Side in November.

Police say the offender entered a home in the 11600 block of South Yale Street on Nov. 15 and committed armed robbery before shooting a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old.

On Dec. 13, the teen was arrested in the 1100 block of Hamilton Avenue on the Near West Side after he was identified as a suspect.

He was scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court on Wednesday,

No additional information is available at this time.