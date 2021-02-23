Teen charged with 3 Chicago carjackings, vehicle theft

A 14-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with three separate carjackings and a vehicle theft from last month on the West and Northwest sides.

The teen allegedly took a vehicle by force from a 53-year-old woman on Jan. 16 in the 2900 block of West Walton Street, Chicago police said.

Four days later on Jan. 20, he allegedly carjacked two other people, police said. First, a 36-year-old woman in the 2500 block of West Chicago Avenue and then a 64-year-old man in the 2900 block of West Walton.

That day, he also allegedly took a vehicle which was left running in the 1900 block of North Rockwell Street, police said.

The teen was arrested Tuesday and charged with three felony counts of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

He is expected to appear in juvenile court Wednesday.