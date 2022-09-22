Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train

A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August.

On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.

The teen is also being charged for the armed robbery of a 27-year-old man in the 900 block of South Paulina Street on the same day.

He was arrested on Wednesday in the Lawndale area.