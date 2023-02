A 16-year-old was charged with carjacking a handicapped man in West Rogers Park on Tuesday.

Police say the teen was arrested at 8:30 p.m. after a 67-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint moments earlier.

The carjacking happened in the 6000 block of North Campbell Avenue.

No additional information is available at this time.