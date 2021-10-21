Teen charged with carjacking two rideshare drivers at gunpoint

A teenager is facing felony charges related to two armed carjackings of rideshare drivers last year in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in the 200 block of Lakewood Boulevard in south suburban Park Forest, according to Chicago police.

The boy was identified as one of the suspects responsible for two aggravated carjackings in the 11300 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in December 2020, police said.

On Dec. 23, a 49-year-old female rideshare driver was carjacked at gunpoint. Three days later, a 59-year-old male rideshare driver was carjacked using the same method.

The boy was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, police said.

No further information was available.