Teen charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in Lincoln Square

A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side on Thursday.

Police say a 30-year-old woman was robbed of her car in the 2200 block of West Giddings Street in Lincoln Square.

Officers arrested the offender moments later when he was identified as one of the suspects involved in the carjacking.

The offender was in possession of burglary tools when he was arrested.

He was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and was cited for having burglary tools.

No additional information is available at this time.