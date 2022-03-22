Teen charged with carjacking woman on Chicago's South Side

A teenager was charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint last August in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

The 18-year-old, who was a juvenile at the time, was accused of carjacking a 38-year-old woman on Aug. 14, 2021 in the 7800 block of South May Street, police said.

He was arrested Monday in the Little Village neighborhood, police said.

The teen was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

