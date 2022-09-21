Teen charged with firing shots at Chicago police officers in Little Village

article

A 16-year-old was charged with firing shots at Chicago police officers in Little Village Tuesday night.

The teen was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification and citation for high cap mag and mental piercing bullets.

At about 11:01 p.m. Tuesday, officers were responding to a call of a person with a gun in the 2800 block of West 25th Place when they observed the teen with a rifle.

The juvenile then opened fire in the direction of the officers, police said.

No one was struck, and officers did not return fire.

The teen attempted to flee the scene, but was quickly placed into custody.

A weapon was recovered.

No additional information was released by police.