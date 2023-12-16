Teen charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Chicago Lawn shooting

A 16-year-old boy is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after fatally shooting another teen and a man in Chicago Lawn, according to Chicago police.

The teen was arrested Dec. 15 in the 6700 block of S. Artesan Avenue after being identified as one of the suspects in the shooting that occurred Dec. 12 in the 3500 block of W. 61st Place.

RELATED: Teen, 65-year-old man killed in Chicago Lawn shooting: police

A 14-year-old boy and a 65-year-old man were standing outside when a gray vehicle pulled up with two people inside, including the 16-year-old, police said.

The teen and the other suspect both fired gunshots, striking the two victims before leaving the area and heading westbound on 61st Place, according to authorities.

It's unknown if the other suspect involved is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.