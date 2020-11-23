Teen charged with shooting at Chicago police on South Side

A 17-year-old boy faces three counts of attempted murder after someone allegedly shot at Chicago police officers over the weekend.

Two others remain in custody, but haven’t been charged, in connection to the Saturday shooting in Fernwood, police said Monday morning.

The incident unfolded about 10 p.m. as officers witnessed a male firing shots in the 10400 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago police said. The person then allegedly opened fire in the direction of officers before running.

Officers, who did not return fire, arrested the person and recovered a weapon, police said.

Two additional people were arrested about 90 minutes later and another weapon was recovered, according to police.

The 17-year-old, charged as a juvenile, faces three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of unauthorized use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of trespass to land.

He is expected to appear in juvenile court Monday.