Teen charged with shooting man in botched carjacking at Logan Square gas station

A 17-year-old boy faces charges after allegedly shooting a man during an attempted carjacking at a gas station in Logan Square.

The teen was arrested shortly after he tried to carjack a 57-year-old man Wednesday at a gas station in the 2300 block of North Sacramento Avenue, Chicago police said.

When the driver resisted, the teen fired shots and grazed the man in the hand, police said.

The teen took off in another vehicle that was stolen early that day in the Austin neighborhood, police said. The car he was in crashed near California and Potomac and he was arrested.

The teen, who wasn’t named because he’s charged as a juvenile, faces three felony counts of vehicular hijacking and a count of aggravated battery.

He was expected in court Wednesday.