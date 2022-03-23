Teen charged with shooting man who was trying to prevent Chicago carjacking

A teenager was charged in the shooting and attempted carjacking of a man in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 17-year-old was accused of attempting to steal a car outside a business on Jan. 17 in the 100 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

When the car's owner, a 42-year-old man, saw him trying to take his car, he stepped outside to confront the teen and an argument ensued, police said.

The man was shot in the stomach and back and was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The teen was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated vehicular hijacking, all felonies.