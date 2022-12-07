Teen crashes vehicle after being shot while driving in Brighton Park

A teen crashed his vehicle after he was shot in the left side of the body while driving in Brighton Park Wednesday.

At about 3:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was traveling inside of a vehicle in the 2700 block of West Pope John Paul when he was shot in the left side of the body.

According to police, an unknown red-colored sedan drove alongside the victim's vehicle, and an offender fired shots at him.

The victim lost control of the vehicle after he was shot, and struck another vehicle in traffic.

The teen was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offender is in custody.