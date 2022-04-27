Boy, 16, critically wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side

A teen was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was outside around 4:21 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard when a white van or truck pulled up and someone inside opened fire, witnesses told police.

The teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.