Teen critically wounded in shootout on Chicago's South Side

A 17-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in an exchange of gunfire Monday afternoon near a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side.

Around 4:30 p.m., police say two males in the 0-100 block of W. 79th Street pulled out handguns and fired shots toward one another.

One of the shooters, a 17-year-old boy, was struck in the upper body and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The other gunman fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

As of 6 p.m., Red Line trains were bypassing the 79th Street station.

Officials confirmed that the shooting didn’t take place on CTA property.

A couple of days ago, on the same block, Diuntel Moon, 29, was shot to death while riding a Red Line train.

The shooting comes shortly after police and transit officials announced additional plans to increase security on L and subway trains.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.