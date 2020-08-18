Teen dies after rescuing children from turbulent water near dam on Minnesota lake

An 18-year-old woman died after she saved several young children from turbulent water near a dam in northern Minnesota Monday.

Clearwater County sheriff’s deputies responded to Clearwater Lake in Sinclair Township around 3:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said a group of children had been swimming in the Clearwater River near the dam when some of them were caught up in the water that was coming over the dam. The water level at the dam was considerably higher due to the large amount of rain recently.

When the first deputy arrived, an 8-year-old girl had been pulled unresponsive from the water, she was resuscitated by bystanders.

Other bystanders were also attempting to resuscitate an 18-year-old woman, but she was still unresponsive. Witnesses estimated she had been in the water for approximately 10 minutes.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene. Paramedics took over CPR but were not able to resuscitate the teenager.

Witnesses said the teenager had pulled some of the young children to safety before she went under the water.