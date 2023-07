A 17-year-old boy was dropped off at a South Side hospital after he was shot Thursday night.

Police say the victim was left at Trinity Hospital in the 2300 block of East 93rd Street around 9:30 p.m.

The teenager had a gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in good condition. He did not provide any details about the incident to police.

Area Two detectives are investigating.