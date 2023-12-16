Cause of death released for teen found dead in trunk of burning car in Chicago

The medical examiner has released the cause of death for a 15-year-old boy who was found dead in the trunk of a burning car not far from Guaranteed Rate Field in Bridgeport.

The teen was shot in the neck and chest, according to the ME. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The family of the teen confirmed his identity to the Legal Help Firm as Ladonnie Smith.

15-year-old Ladonnie Smith.

Authorities located his body just after 2 a.m. Friday in the trunk of a burning car in an alley in the 3700 block of South Parnell Avenue.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but during the investigation, located the teen's body in the vehicle's trunk. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At last check, no arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

Area One detectives are still investigating. Anyone who has more information on the case is urged to contact police.