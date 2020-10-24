Teen girl missing from Austin

article

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Jania “Nia” Wiggins was last seen Friday in the 100 block of North Lotus Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. She is known to frequent areas near her home as well as near the 1800 block of Central Park Avenue, West End Avenue and Mayfield Avenue.

Wiggins is 5-foot-3, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair with long colored braids, with a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.