Teen grazed in head during attempted carjacking in North Lawndale: police

The Brief A 19-year-old man was shot during an attempted carjacking Sunday afternoon in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood, police said. The victim was sitting inside a car on South Homan Avenue when three armed suspects approached and demanded the vehicle before at least one suspect opened fire. The victim suffered a graze wound to the head, drove himself to Stroger Hospital in good condition, and Area Detectives are investigating.



A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.

Around 3:02 p.m., a 19-year-old man was inside a car when he was approached by three armed men who demanded his car in the 1300 block of S. Homan, police say.

According to police, at least one suspect fired shots, hitting the victim in the head.

The teen was grazed by the bullet and transported himself to Stronger Hospital, and was initially reported in good condition.

Area Detectives are investigating the shooting.