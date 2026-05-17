Teen grazed in head during attempted carjacking in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday, according to police.
Around 3:02 p.m., a 19-year-old man was inside a car when he was approached by three armed men who demanded his car in the 1300 block of S. Homan, police say.
According to police, at least one suspect fired shots, hitting the victim in the head.
The teen was grazed by the bullet and transported himself to Stronger Hospital, and was initially reported in good condition.
Area Detectives are investigating the shooting.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.