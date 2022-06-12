Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Back of the Yards

A 17-year-old boy was shot while standing on the sidewalk in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of West Garfield Blvd.

At about 10:10 p.m., the teen was walking on the sidewalk when he saw a black Nissan approach. He heard shots and felt pain.

The teen was shot in the right ankle and transported to the hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody.

Authorities say the victim is known to police.