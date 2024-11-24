Teen killed, another wounded in Little Village shooting
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood early Sunday morning.
The two teens were standing on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of South Avers Avenue around 1:33 a.m. when shots were fired, police said.
A 16-year-old was taken by paramedics to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He later died.
A 15-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.
No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.
Area detectives are investigating.