Teen killed, another wounded in Little Village shooting

A teenage boy was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The two teens were standing on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of South Avers Avenue around 1:33 a.m. when shots were fired, police said.

A 16-year-old was taken by paramedics to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He later died.

A 15-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.