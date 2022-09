A teenager was killed in a shooting on the West Side of Chicago Tuesday afternoon.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and back in the 4200 block of West 31st Street in Little Village around 2:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one was arrested. Area Four detectives are investigating.