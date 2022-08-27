Teen killed by gunfire while on porch of South Side home

An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed while sitting on a porch of a house on Chicago's South Side early Saturday morning.

The man was shot in the body and head around 1:27 a.m. in Gresham.

The victim was found by a resident of the house he was at located in the 500 block of West 87th Street.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name was not released at this time. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.