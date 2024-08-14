Teen killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side; suspects at large

A teen has died after being gunned down by a group of suspects on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of W. Franklin Blvd.

A 17-year-old boy was standing near the sidewalk when he was approached by a vehicle with three men inside.

The three men got out of the car and at least one of them pulled a gun and fired shots at the teen, according to Chicago police.

The teen was shot multiple times in the head and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, initially in critical condition. As of around 8 p.m., the teen was pronounced deceased.

The suspects got away before officers arrived at the scene.

Police are still looking for the suspects and the investigation is ongoing.