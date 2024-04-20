Teen killed in overnight crash in Northwest Indiana identified

The Lake County coroner has identified a teen killed in an overnight crash in Northwest Indiana.

The crash happened at 11:33 p.m. Friday on East Dunes Highway and I-65 northbound in Gary, Ind., according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Details on what led to the crash are limited at this time. However, authorities have confirmed that 14-year-old Jayden Smith was killed in the accident.

Smith's family was notified at their home Saturday morning of Smith's passing, according to the coroner's office.

A forensic autopsy was conducted on Smith and revealed he died from multiple blunt force injuries from the crash.

His death was ruled an accident and the investigation is ongoing.