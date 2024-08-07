Teen pays homage to Chicago first responders as part of cross-country mission

Fifteen-year-old Jordan Ramirez kicked off a five-day, five-state walk Wednesday in Chicago to show appreciation for first responders and the military.

The marathon runner from California began his trek at a firehouse near Wrigley Field, where firefighters had just returned from battling a blaze.

Clad in his ROTC uniform and carrying an American flag, Ramirez plans to cover about 12 miles in the city, visiting fire and police stations.

"I want to spread my appreciation and respect for police and fire and the military. And I want other people to also know that you should respect them and appreciate them for what they do," Ramirez said.

The teen presented a plaque to the lieutenant on duty at the Wrigleyville firehouse and made stops at the 19th and 18th district police stations.

Fire Commissioner Annette Nance Holt greeted Ramirez at a downtown firehouse, accepting a commemorative plaque and praising the teen's initiative.

"I know young people do great things all the time, but for someone to have that compassion and care in their heart, to use their own time, to recognize the service of others, I think is amazing," Holt said.

Ramirez’s father, Dimas Rodriguez, helped organize the walk, which included stops at landmarks like Wrigley Field, the Riverwalk, and Millennium Park.