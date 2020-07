article

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old boy reported missing from Brainerd on the South Side.

Quincy Jones was last seen March 28 near the 8900 block of South Marshfield Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Jones is 5-foot-9 and about 430 pounds. He also goes by “Q” and “Ironman.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.