A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from her home in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Harumi Herrera was last seen in the 1800 block of North Keystone Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Herrera, who is 5-foot-4, did not have her phone when she went missing March 9.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of her location to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.