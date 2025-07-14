Teen robbed and shot by person on electric scooter in Chicago, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was robbed and shot Sunday in West Ridge. Police said the robber approached on an electric scooter, took the teen’s belongings, and shot him. The boy was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition; no arrests have been made.



A teen boy is in critical condition after being robbed and shot by someone on an electric scooter Sunday evening on Chicago's North Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Granville Avenue.

A 17-year-old boy was approached by a man riding an electric scooter. The man showed a gun and demanded the boy’s belongings.

After taking his property, the robber fired a shot at the boy, hitting him in his upper body and left forearm. The shooter then left the area on the electric scooter.

The teen was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made.

Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.