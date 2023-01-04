Teen shot at South Side gas station

A 15-year-old boy was at a gas station on the South Side Tuesday night when gunfire erupted.

Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue in Chatham.

The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department and is listed in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating